Chobee Bulls honored by county commission

Posted Thursday, December 5, 2024 9:35 am

OKEECHOBEE — The Chobee Bulls Senior traveling football team was honored Dec. 5 by the Okeechobee County Board of Commissioners.

Commissioners issued a proclamation to the 2024 Chobee Bulls Senior traveling football team in the 14U age division acknowledging their District Championship title on Nov. 2, 2024 in DeSoto County.

The "Chobee Bulls" traveling football team is comprised of students in the 14U age division. The team and their coaches have completed a very successful season by participating in a series of playoff games around the state with Mid Florida Football to make it to the district championship tournament in DeSoto County on Nov. 2, 2024. This team won the District Championship 26-0 and brought home the win for Okeechobee County.

The board acknowledged the accomplishments and support of the players, coaches and parents by issuing a Proclamation in recognition of their teamwork and sportsmanship in achieving a successful season.

Team players include: Jawon Davis (Big JJ), Jeshawn Forte (Little JJ), Lydell Hagins, Wyatt Hazellief, Otis Jackson, Julian Marshall, Ayden Martinez, Raymond Massey (RJ), Nehemiah Minondo (Nio), Jayden Patterson, Ervey Ponce, Kaniyus Thompson, Raul Urvina (Fat boy), and Travis Wright (Yank).

Head coach is Marcel Richardson Assistant coaches are Bracen Harvey, Justin Hazellief, Xavier Lewis, James Marshall, Marcus Minondo, Ryan Smith and Team Mom and Shannon Minondo.

The Chobee Bulls will host a tournament on Dec. 14 and 15 in Okeechobee. The Battle of the Lake is set to begin on Dec. 14, with championship games scheduled for the next day on Dec. 15. The competition will feature divisions from 6u to 14u. Making the trip to Okeechobee are the Pierson Wildcats. Palm Beach Ibis, Fort Pierce Firehawks, Desoto Bulldogs, Belle Glade Baby Raiders, and Highlands County Super Chargers. The Chobee Bulls and OCRA All-Stars will be representing Okeechobee.