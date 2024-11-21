Chobee Bulls to host Battle of the Lake tournament 

By Richard Marion
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 11/21/24

The Chobee Bulls youth football organization is hosting a football tournament in Okeechobee featuring eight teams from around the Lake Okeechobee region.

The 12U Chobee Bulls celebrate their win in the playoffs. [Photo courtesy Chobee Bulls]
 OKEECHOBEE- The Chobee Bulls youth football organization is hosting a football tournament in Okeechobee featuring eight teams from around the Lake Okeechobee region. 

The Battle of the Lake is set to begin on Dec. 14, with championship games scheduled for the next day on Dec. 15. The competition will feature divisions from 6u to 14u. Making the trip to Okeechobee are the Pierson Wildcats. Palm Beach Ibis, Fort Pierce Firehawks, Desoto Bulldogs, Belle Glade Baby Raiders, and Highlands County Super Chargers. The Chobee Bulls and OCRA All-Stars will be representing Okeechobee. 

Recently the 8u, 12u and 14u teams from the Chobee Bulls earned district championships. The 12u squad went to advance to the fourth round of the playoffs, right before the Super Bowl.  

The Chobee Bulls also field a cheerleading team as well. Recently the cheer squad competed in the Orange Bowl Cheer Championships at the Broward County Convention Center. The girls had an impressive showing and finished in third place at the championship. 

The Chobee Bulls Cheerleaders with their third place trophy. [Photo courtesy Chobee Bulls]
