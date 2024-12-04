Christmas tree & wreath fundraiser being held for Chelsea Johnson

Photo courtesy South State Bank
OKEECHOBEE — South State Bank is excited to announce a special silent auction “Christmas Tree fundraiser” in support of Chelsea Johnson,  a vibrant and strong 19-year-old Okeechobee resident who was recently diagnosed with B Cell Leukemia/Lymphoma and is now undergoing aggressive treatment to win this battle.

The public is encouraged to bid on a beautiful Christmas tree and matching wreath both exquisitely decorated by the talented Dicky Stegall. The a flocked 7 1/2 ft tree is decorated with red cardinals, trimmed with red, gold, cream, and green ornaments, red berries and red/white poinsettias. The tree also features beautiful candles that light up, wrapped gift boxes under the tree, and a tree skirt.

Both items will be on display through Monday, Dec. 16,  at noon in the lobby of SouthState Bank at 2100 South Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee.

This fundraiser features a silent auction allowing you the opportunity to place your winning bid on the tree and wreath. The highest bidder will be announced on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at 1 p.m. You do not need to be present to win. Proceeds from this fundraiser will go to Chelsea to assist her with medical expenses.

The successful bidder will need to pick-up both items no later than 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

For questions, please call Tracy at 863-697-0150

