Celebrate your loved one’s life in a way that’s as independent as they were – in the Lake Okeechobee News and Caloosa Belle Independent and SouthCentralFloridaLife.com. Share fond memories, photos and information on celebrations of life using our easy, step-by-step process.
Christopher Mark Ray, 60, of LaBelle, Florida, passed away on December 30, 2024, after a long period of declining health. Chris was born and raised in Damariscotta, Maine, and after some grand …
Christopher Mark Ray, 60, of LaBelle, Florida, passed away on December 30, 2024, after a long period of declining health.
Chris was born and raised in Damariscotta, Maine, and after some grand adventures on Maine’s Whitehead Island, Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, and a cross country road trip, finally settled in Florida.
Chris was an excellent woodworker and fine furniture maker. He loved all animals, including his all-time favorite cockatoo, Ruby, who rode everywhere on his shoulder. Chris liked nothing better than to tell a good story, some true, some not, but he always kept his audience amused and coming back for more.
Chris’s good friends Rodney (RJ) Steele, and Jerry and Jane Chilson, as well as his niece Tricia Ray, provided love and support for him in his last years.
Chris is survived by his parents, Malcolm and Carol Ray, sisters Joan and Elizabeth, niece Tricia and his beloved grand-nephew Colt, and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Donations in Chris’s memory may be made to Wounded Warriors Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org) or SWFL Birds of a Feather Rescue (call 239-465-7249).