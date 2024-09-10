CHS students celebrate AVID Day

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 9/10/24

On Friday, Aug. 30, students at Clewiston High School celebrated National AVID Day...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

CHS students celebrate AVID Day

Posted
Special to Hendry County News

CLEWISTON — On Friday, Aug. 30, students at Clewiston High School celebrated National AVID Day. AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) is a program designed to help students in the academic middle prepare for and succeed in colleges and universities. Students in the program commit themselves to preparing for college. For more photos, visit the Clewiston High School Facebook page at Facebook.com/OfficialClewistonHS [Photos courtesy CHS]

CHS, Clewiston High School, AVID

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Indian River State College honors 9/11 with memorial …

Okeechobee schools accredited by Cognia

COE announces winners of Colt drawing contest

Fridays are for Snoopy shirts

x