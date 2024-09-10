CHS students celebrate AVID Day

On Friday, Aug. 30, students at Clewiston High School celebrated National AVID Day...
CLEWISTON — On Friday, Aug. 30, students at Clewiston High School celebrated National AVID Day. AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) is a program designed to help students in the academic middle prepare for and succeed in colleges and universities. Students in the program commit themselves to preparing for college. For more photos, visit the Clewiston High School Facebook page at Facebook.com/OfficialClewistonHS [Photos courtesy CHS]