CHS students to participate in EV building competition 

Students from Clewiston High School will participate in an electronic vehicle building competition thanks to Florida Power and Light.
CHS students received EV-building kits and training materials donated by FPL as part of the Electrathon America program, which provides hands-on opportunities to learn about engineering principles as students design, build and race electric go-karts for competition.
Through Electrathon, students learn STEM principles in a practical setting via teamwork and collaboration, as they are encouraged to consider future careers in mobility and engineering.
FPL is entering its third year supporting Florida students as part of Electrathon. To date, the company has donated EV-building kits and provided training to 12 high schools throughout the state, from Miami to Pensacola. The company is excited to support 15 additional schools for the 2024-25 Electrathon season.
Other participating schools in the EV kit event included Dunbar High School, Port Charlotte High School and Immokalee High School.
“For the high school students here in Southwest Florida that have STEM interest,” said Charlotte Miller, FPL external affairs southwest manager, “this is a great program for them to be able to create and design their own vehicles based on engineering principles.
Southwest Florida students’ first opportunity to compete and race their EV kart creations will be early 2025.