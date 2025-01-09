Church to host free community breakfasts

New St. Stephens Church will continue to host free monthly community breakfasts at the Douglas...
OKEECHOBEE — New St. Stephens Church will continue to host free monthly community breakfasts at the Douglas Brown Community Center in 2025.
At the Jan. 9 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commission, Amorita Leonard president of the Women’s Missionary Society of New St. Stephens Church, asked the commissioners to waive fees for the use of the center. The board has waived the fees since the breakfast events started in 2021.
Leonard said last year, the church served more than 2,400 people with the monthly breakfasts.
“People really looked forward to this breakfast,” she siad. “We are able to feed the community with donations from our community and from our church members.”
The board unanimously voted to waive the fees.
“It is so good to have people come in and tell us all the good things they are doing,” said Commission Chair David Hazellief.
“We are proud of our church,” said Leonard. “We are small, but we try to do good things.
Said the church youth group is also involved in feeding the families in need in the community.