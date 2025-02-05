Citizen science matters, UF/IFAS experts explain

Posted Wednesday, February 5, 2025 2:04 pm

Have you ever noticed unusual plants, animals or insects in your area? Chances are there is way to help scientists learn more about them. Then there are invasive species – non-native species that threaten Florida’s ecosystems, agriculture and wildlife.

Did you know that you can assist scientists in combating the problem? You tackle the problem by reporting what you see.

Citizen science is a practice where members of the public participate in scientific research by collaborating with scientists. This can involve collecting and analyzing data, monitoring natural phenomena and contributing to scientific knowledge. Research has shown that citizen science plays a crucial role in shaping environmental policy, identifying new invasive species, and aiding in management.

In advance of National Invasive Species Awareness Week, Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, University of Florida experts at the Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences offer reasons for making this a top priority for conservation.

Frank J. Mazzotti, professor of wildlife ecology UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center. [Photo by Tyler Jones, UF/IFAS] Tyler Jones

A: Getting more eyes on the ground looking for invasive species in more places is the key. Involving the public is especially useful when looking for invasive species on private lands. Our best chance of removing invasive species comes from early detection – the more people on the lookout for invasive species greatly increases the chances that invasive species will be found early.

– Frank J. Mazzotti, professor of wildlife ecology UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center

Melissa Miller, invasion ecologist at the UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center (UF/IFAS FLREC) [Photo courtesy UF/IFAS Q: How does this type of data enhance understanding of invasion dynamics?

A: The contributions of citizen scientists have been paramount to understanding invasion dynamics, including detecting the presence of non-native species, identifying spatial distributions and range expansions and learning about their ecology to inform removal efforts.

As non-native species are often present across vast expanses of land with varied ownership, efforts by citizen scientists can help natural resource managers and researchers to obtain large amounts of data across large areas that would otherwise have been too expensive or logistically infeasible to collect. These data can be used to identify areas to prioritize for invasive species management efforts such as rapid removal, eradication, containment and surveillance efforts. Therefore, efforts by citizen scientists can help to maximize the effectiveness of invasive species management and research while increasing awareness of biological invasions through community engagement.

– Melissa Miller, invasion ecologist at the UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center (UF/IFAS FLREC)

Q: In what ways does citizen science support conservation efforts to protect native species from invasive threats? For example, how can citizen science protect our local crocodilians?

A: Conservation science is about identifying environmental problems and how they relate with people, which helps to understand drivers and find solutions under an ecological-societal umbrella. In this sense, having people involved in collecting data that will be used scientifically is a great advantage as it make communities feel part of the process while giving scientists eyes on the ground.

Simply reporting the presence of invasives can provide scientists with key data to understand native-non-native interactions. Being alert of changes in the landscape, such as seeing fewer alligators in a pond than previously, can provide relevant information to deploy monitoring initiatives. The monitoring initiatives may demonstrate if this reduction in alligators observed is related to an increasing presence of a particular invasive. It is this type of teamwork that makes the difference.

– Sergio A. Balaguera-Reina, a qualitative ecologist and research assistant scientist at UF/IFAS FLREC

Dr. Corey Callaghan at the UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center (FLREC) research stock. [Photo by Cat Wofford, UF/IFAS] Cat Wofford

A: Advancements in mobile apps, AI-driven species identification and real-time data sharing have revolutionized biodiversity data. Citizen science platforms like iNaturalist allow anyone, anywhere, to document non-native species, creating an unparalleled global surveillance network that enhances early detection and rapid response efforts. The best part is that anybody can begin contributing, adding to the growing pool of data and potential for scientific discovery.

– Corey Callaghan, assistant professor of global ecology at UF/IFAS FLREC

BioBlitz plant species identification event at the DeLuca Preserve. [Photo by Tyler Jones, UF/IFAS] Tyler Jones

A: There are so many ways to report and get involved nowadays. Anyone who has a phone can report through the IveGot1 app, where you can take a photo, note your location and report almost any non-native species from plants to animals you come across.

There are a variety of applications you can report to, but a lot of them can be more helpful to researchers depending on what type of species it is. If you are an avid fisherman, then sending your reports to the U.S. Geological Survey Nonindigenous Aquatic Species (NAS) information resource system is incredibly helpful for invasive fish and even other marine life like corals.

Of course, even as simple as educating yourself with what is in your area by looking through the EDDMaps public reporting website can aid in the research and monitoring citizen science initiatives.