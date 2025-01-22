City Council proclaims National School Choice Week

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 1/22/25

Okeechobee City Council proclaims National School Choice Week.

"I call upon all citizens to honor those who devote their talents and energies to …

City Council proclaims National School Choice Week

Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee City Council proclaimed National School Choice Week.

"I call upon all citizens to honor those who devote their talents and energies to helping our children reach their full potential," said Mayor Watford at last night's City Council Meeting as he proclaimed January 26 through Feb. 1, 2025, National School Choice Week.
 
"We are so excited to be included among the established private schools," said Melinda Wherrell, founder of Prosper Noggin,  "I think this is great momentum and progress for the homeschool community. this recognition and mindset for Okee is positive for all school options for families."
Pictured from right to left is: Representatives of Prosper Noggin Melinda Wherrell and daughter, Karen Smith of Peace Lutheran, Melissa King of Okeechobee Christian Academy, Amanda Carver and Joy Yates of Rock Solid Christian Academy.
Pictured , right to left are: Representatives of Prosper Noggin Melinda Wherrell and daughter, Karen Smith of Peace Lutheran, Melissa King of Okeechobee Christian Academy, Amanda Carver and Joy Yates of Rock Solid Christian Academy.
 
 
 
 
 
x