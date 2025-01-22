City Council proclaims National School Choice Week
Posted 1/22/25
Photo courtesy Prosper Noggin.
Prosper Noggin students display the city of Okeechobee's proclamation, which establishes January 26 through Feb. 1 as National School Choice Week. The students each signed the proclamation. [Photo courtesy Prosper Noggin]
OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee City Council proclaimed National School Choice Week.
"I call upon all citizens to honor those who devote their talents and energies to helping our children reach their full potential," said Mayor Watford at last night's City Council Meeting as he proclaimed January 26 through Feb. 1, 2025, National School Choice Week.
"We are so excited to be included among the established private schools," said Melinda Wherrell, founder of Prosper Noggin, "I think this is great momentum and progress for the homeschool community. this recognition and mindset for Okee is positive for all school options for families."