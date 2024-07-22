City Council to hold special meeting

Posted Monday, July 22, 2024 9:13 am

OKEECHOBEE — As authorized by the City of Okeechobee Charter, Section C-4.1, the Mayor has called a Special City Council Meeting to be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 5 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, at City Hall, 55 SE 3rd Avenue, Room 200, Okeechobee, Florida.

The purpose of this Special Meeting is to rescind the portion of the action taken at the July 16, 2024, Regular Meeting that set September 3, 2024, as the Fiscal Year 2024-25 first Budget Public Hearing and set it for September 11, 2024, at 6:00 PM or as soon thereafter as possible. Set the final Budget Public Hearing to be September 30, 2024, at 6 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible. Then reschedule the September 3 and 17, 2024, Regular City Council Meetings to be held the same dates as the first and final Budget Public Hearings

The public is invited to attend and be heard on all matters.



Copies of the agenda will be available at the meeting, or prior to the meeting, and may be viewed and/or downloaded from the website:

https://www.cityofokeechobee.com/AgendaMInutes-CityCouncil.html.

BE ADVISED that should you intend to show any document, picture, video, or items to the Council in support or opposition to any item on the agenda, a copy of the document, picture, video, or item must be provided to the City Clerk for the City’s records. ANY PERSON DECIDING TO APPEAL any decision made by the Council with respect to any matter considered at this meeting will need to ensure a verbatim record of the proceeding is made and the record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal will be based. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons with disabilities needing special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact the City Clerk’s Office in person or call 863-763-9814, Hearing Impaired: Florida Relay 7-1-1 no later than four business days prior to proceeding.



By Mayor Dowling R. Watford, Jr.City Clerk Lane Gamiotea