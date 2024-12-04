City kicks of holiday season with Tree Lighting Ceremony

Posted Wednesday, December 4, 2024 1:04 pm

OKEECHOBEE -- Hundreds of Okeechobee residents gathered in City Park on Dec. 3 to usher in the holiday season with the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Students from North Elementary School and South Elementary School entertained the crowd with holiday carols before the ceremony. City Hall staff passed out cookies and hot cocoa.

Mayor Dowling Watford encouraged those gathered to remember the true meaning of Christmas. He asked them to reach out to those in need, to the lonely and to those who may be grieving a loved one. The mayor asked the community members to be extra kind this Christmas season.

Children cheered excitedly when Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived on an antique city fire truck. Santa, Mrs. Claus and the mayor were joined by local pageant queens to lead the countdown to the official lighting of the giant Christmas tree as well as the holiday decorations in City Park and in Flagler Park.

Following the ceremony, children were invited to meet Santa in City Hall. Santa will also be at City Hall on Dec. 4, 5, 10,11 and 12, from 6 to 9 a.m.

Santa will also tour the city on Dec. 16 (Northwest and Northeast sections of city limits), Dec. 17 (Southeast section of city limits) and Dec. 18 (Southwest section of city limits.)