City recognizes public works employee for five years of service

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/22/24

What started out as quite a learning process for me 5 years ago starting all over in a new work place...

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee City public works employee Wade Wheeler was recognized during the July 16 city council meeting for five years of service to the city. Wheeler thanked his wife Corey for supporting him through his career change. "What started out as quite a learning process for me 5 years ago starting all over in a new work place , I’m happy with where I’ve been able to go thus far and the feeling of having an impact on the city and department in a positive way . Thanks to our department and city management for allowing me to contribute in my way and giving me the opportunity to prove myself as a skilled operator. Looking forward to many more years of watching Willie Hall Jr. accumulate gray hair while dealing with my particular quirks . Thanks to Marvin Roberts for allowing me to jump in and give my input as we tackle the multitude of challenges we face daily." Pictured with Wheeler are his wife Corey and son Cade.
