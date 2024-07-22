City recognizes public works employee for five years of service

What started out as quite a learning process for me 5 years ago starting all over in a new work place...
Wheeler thanked his wife Corey for supporting him through his career change. "What started out as quite a learning process for me 5 years ago starting all over in a new work place , I’m happy with where I’ve been able to go thus far and the feeling of having an impact on the city and department in a positive way . Thanks to our department and city management for allowing me to contribute in my way and giving me the opportunity to prove myself as a skilled operator. Looking forward to many more years of watching Willie Hall Jr. accumulate gray hair while dealing with my particular quirks . Thanks to Marvin Roberts for allowing me to jump in and give my input as we tackle the multitude of challenges we face daily."