Clark sworn in for third term
By Cathy Womble Lake Okeechobee News
OKEECHOBEE — Council member Monica Clark was sworn in for her third term as a city council member by Judge William Wallace on Tuesday morning, Dec. 31. Clark served as vice mayor during her last term and said her goal is to serve her city as well as her father served the city of Belle Glade during his life time. [Photos by Cathy Womble/Lake Okeechobee News]