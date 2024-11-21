Clemons honored for service to agriculture

Posted Thursday, November 21, 2024 2:52 pm

OKEECHOBEE -- Susanne Clemons was honored at the Okeechobee County Farm City Week luncheon on Nov. 21 at KOA, “in honor of your dedicated service to agriculture in the Okeechobee Community.”

In introducing her, Matt Pearce noted Susan Clemons is a longtime member of the Okeechobee Cattlemen’s Committee and the Rodeo committee. She has served on the board for Indian River State College and on the Florida Cattlemen’s Foundation, as well as the Hospice Women of Giving. She was also chairwoman of the Florida State Fair Authority.

“She is a tireless volunteer,” said Pearce.

“Who wouldn’t want to live in a community where your friends and your neighbors are like family?” asked Clemons. “When we come together in Okeechobee, great things happen.”

She cited examples such as the Hamrick House, the Williamson Conference Center at Indian River State College, the Cattle Drive Sculpture. She said when helping to raise money for these local projects “nobody said no.”

Her advice to young people: Find a good banker, one that will stick with you during the hard times as well as the good times; give back to your community; invest in your neighborhood; and, go to church.

“Then, the sky’s the limit,” she said.

Jeb Smith, president of Florida Farm Bureau, was the luncheon guest speaker.

“Agriculture is important,” said Smith. “Food security is national security.” A nation that relies on imported food to feed its citizens is at risk.

Agriculture is an important part of the Florida economy, he continued. While tourism brings in the most money, agriculture is second. When world events impact tourism, agriculture is even more important.

The average U.S. consumer spends about 11.2% of their disposable income on food, he said. That is the lowest rate in the world.

The farmer’s share of the food dollar is shrinking, Smith explained. For each dollar spent at the grocery store, the farmer gets about 7 cents. That’s down from 8.1 cents in 2022.

He said American agriculture is facing some big challenges. The average age of a farmer in the United States is 58.1 years. “We need young people to stand up and get involved in this industry if it is going to survive.”

The annual U.S. agriculture trade deficit is $42.5 billion, he said. That means we import $42.5 billion in farm products more than we export.

“We’re becoming more dependent on foreign food,” he warned.

A third challenge is the loss of farmland to development. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Census, in the five-year span between 2017 and 2022, the U.S. lost 21 million acres of farmland. “That’s the size of Maine,” said Smith.

“With these challenges, what can we do to make sure the U.S. can feed itself?” he asked. “The number one thing for farmers and ranchers to survive is they must be profitable.” He said it is important for American consumers to support the agriculture industries.

“We need to keep our farmers farming and our ranchers ranching,” he said.

Okeechobee County 4-H and FFA Clubs had booths at the event. 4-H and FFA members were on hand to answer questions about their clubs.