Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller’s Finance Team recognized for Transparency and Accountability

WEST PALM BEACH — The Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, Palm Beach County, has once again demonstrated its commitment to financial reporting and transparency. For the 35th consecutive year, the office has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report.
This prestigious recognition acknowledges the Clerk’s office’s outstanding work in its reporting of public money for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023.
The award underscores the office’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of financial accountability and transparency.
“Consistently earning this recognition highlights our team’s unwavering commitment to fiscal responsibility and clear communication on behalf of Palm Beach County’s residents,” said Joseph Abruzzo, Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller for Palm Beach County.
The Certificate of Achievement adds to the office’s track record of financial reporting excellence, including receiving the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence’s certification for the 15th consecutive year.
The Clerk’s office continues to set a high bar for financial management and reporting in local government, reinforcing public trust and demonstrating its commitment to serving the residents of Palm Beach County.
For more information about the Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller’s financial reports and achievements, please visit www.mypalmbeachclerk.com/departments/finance.