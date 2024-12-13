Clewiston boat lock open 24 hours

The South Florida Water Management District is changing the operating schedule of the S-310 Boat Lock in Clewiston.
Starting at 5:30 a.m. tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, the boat lock will remain open to navigation from both the landside and the lakeside 24 hours a day until further notice. This means that boaters will not need to use the lock to pass through the structure.
SFWMD maintains several boat locks on the north shore of Lake Okeechobee as well as the S-310 Boat Lock on the south shore of Lake Okeechobee.
The public can get the latest navigation updates from the SFWMD by signing up for text messages and emails here.
Anglers and boaters may access local waterways through public boat ramps. Visit the FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.
To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation.