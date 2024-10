Posted Monday, October 7, 2024 2:12 pm

A special meeting has been scheduled this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. in the Commission Chambers at City Hall.

The commission will vote on a resolution to declare a state of local emergency.

Please use the following link for the October 7, 2024 Special Commission Meeting Agenda.

https://www.clewiston-fl.gov/egov/documents/1728321286_63979.pdf