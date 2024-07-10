Clewiston Chamber to host online candidate forums July 30

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/10/24

The Clewiston Chamber of Commerce is hosting the following candidate forums for the ...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Clewiston Chamber to host online candidate forums July 30

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

CLEWISTON -- The Clewiston Chamber of Commerce is hosting online candidate forums on Tuesday, July 30, as follows:

Candidate forum Property Appraiser: 10:30 a.m. 

Candidate forum Tax Collector: 1 p.m.

Candidate forum County Commission District 1: 2 p.m.

Candidate forum County Commission District 5: 3 p.m.

To participate in any or all of the forums, go to: https://www.facebook.com/clewistonchamber

The events are free and open to the public. 

 

Clewiston chamber of commerce, candidate forums,

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Hendry County seeks election workers

x