Clewiston Chamber to host online candidate forums July 30

CLEWISTON -- The Clewiston Chamber of Commerce is hosting online candidate forums on Tuesday, July 30, as follows:
Candidate forum Property Appraiser: 10:30 a.m.
Candidate forum Tax Collector: 1 p.m.
Candidate forum County Commission District 1: 2 p.m.
Candidate forum County Commission District 5: 3 p.m.
To participate in any or all of the forums, go to: https://www.facebook.com/clewistonchamber
The events are free and open to the public.