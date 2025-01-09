Clewiston Elks Lodge announces Soccer Shoot winners

UMATILLA — Brady McCarthy (center) represented Clewiston Elks Lodge #1853 and placed first in U-12 Boys at the Elks State Soccer Shoot on Jan. 4. Also pictured are third place winner Harper Taylor, second place winner Alexander Cross and Florida State Elks President Russ Smith. [Photo courtesy Martin Espinoza]
Photo courtesy Martin Espinoza
UMATILLA — Aiden McCarthy (right) represented Clewiston and the South Region at the Elks State Soccer Shoot placing third in U-8 Boys. Also pictured are: second place winner Trapper Kern and first place winner Geovani Cruz and Florida State Elks President Russ Smith, Florida State Elks. [Photo courtesy Martin Espinoza]
Photo courtesy Martin Espinoza
UMATILLA — Daniel Garcia, representing Clewiston Elks Lodge #1853, placed third in U-16 Boys at the Elks State Soccer Shoot on Saturday, Jan. 4. [Photo courtesy Martin Espinoza]
UMATILLA — The Clewiston Elks Lodge #1853 announced its winners for the Elks State Soccer Shoot held on Saturday, Jan. 4. Brady McCarthy placed first in U-12 Boys, Aiden McCarthy placed third in U-8 Boys, and Daniel Garcia placed third in U-16 Boys.