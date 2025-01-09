Clewiston Elks Lodge announces Soccer Shoot winners

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 1/9/25

The Clewiston Elks Lodge #1853 announced its winners for the Elks State Soccer Shoot held on Saturday, Jan. 4.

UMATILLA — The Clewiston Elks Lodge #1853 announced its winners for the Elks State Soccer Shoot held on Saturday, Jan. 4. Brady McCarthy placed first in U-12 Boys, Aiden McCarthy placed third in U-8 Boys, and Daniel Garcia placed third in U-16 Boys. 

