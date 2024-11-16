Clewiston man accused of firing a gun inside Walmart

Posted Saturday, November 16, 2024 4:42 pm

CLEWISTON -- On Nov. 15, 2024, at approximately 6:40 p.m., Clewiston Police Officers and Deputies from the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Clewiston Walmart, 1005 West Sugarland Highway, in response to a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a male in a green hoodie was involved in a verbal argument with other store customers in the male clothing section of the store.

During the altercation, the male in the green hoodie, later identified as Jiren Tyleak Thicklin, a 21 year-old Harlem resident, pulled out a firearm and shot 5-6 rounds toward the victims. None of the intended victims or bystanders were shot. A still photo from the store surveillance video is shown here to the left depicting Mr. Thickin (in the green hoodie) just prior to the shooting.

Thicklin then fled on foot and was apprehended by a Hendry County deputy in or around the automotive section of Walmart. The suspect was found to have a Glock 22 firearm in his waistband. A search warrant was obtained and the crime scene was processed with the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Scene Unit. The firearm, five projectiles and four bullet casings were collected as well as store video and other evidence.

Officers and deputies obtained statements from the victims as well as dozens of witnesses. Thicklin was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Attempted Homicide. He was transported to the Hendry County Jail and held without bond.

This investigation remains active and no additional information is being released.