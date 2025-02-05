Clewiston man accused of shooting longtime friend

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
On Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, HCSO Major Crimes Investigators arrested a 50-year-old Clewiston man on charges of homicide.
At approximately 1:21 p.m. Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to 750 Midstate Loop, after receiving a call reporting that a man had been shot. Detectives found the victim, 50-year-old Donato Perez of Belle Glade, lying on the ground in the backyard after allegedly being shot by his longtime friend, 50-year-old Yoel L. Ramos of Clewiston.
It was reported that Ramos approached Perez in the backyard of 750 Midstate Loop and they began to argue. Ramos then pointed a gun at Perez and shot him. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A short time later, sheriff’s officials were notified that Ramos had called 911 and reported himself to the Clewiston Police Department, notifying them of where he would be waiting for them. Officers responded to 841 East Ventura, in Clewiston, and detained Ramos before turning him over to the custody of HCSO detectives.
Ramos was arrested and charged with second degree murder. He is being held in the Hendry County Jail. Bond will be set at arraignment.