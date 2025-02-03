Clewiston Museum presents Eliot Kleinberg and “War in Paradise"

Posted Monday, February 3, 2025 4:09 pm

CLEWISTON — Author and Journalist, Eliot Kleinberg, will be in Clewiston to present “War in Paradise: World War II in Florida” on Thursday, Feb. at 7 p.m. at the Clewiston Museum. The program, which is free and open to the public, is being presented in partnership with the Florida Humanities’ Florida Talks program.

In the first weeks after Pearl Harbor pulled America into a two-front war, Germany’s U-Boats worked with impunity. Off Florida alone, they sank 24 ships. Some of Florida’s very features that attracted tourists made it a logical place for soldiers as well. The state, a strategic asset for its geography and climate, became an armed camp. Hotels turned into barracks, and hospitals, bases, and airfields increased from 8 to 172 by 1943. The sleepy southern state became one of the nation’s hotspots, and Florida would never be the same.

Kleinberg, who was born in South Florida, spent nearly a half-century in daily journalism before retiring in December 2020 after 33 1/2 years at The Palm Beach Post. In addition to covering local news, he also wrote extensively about Florida and Florida history. He produced two history columns and published nine books, all of them about Florida. He lectures regularly on Florida topics and runs a blog on bad writing and how to fix it called “Something Went Horribly Wrong.”

“The museum is excited to partner with the Florida Humanities to have Mr. Kleinberg as our February program in this year’s speaker series,” said Leigh Woodham, museum director, “Please join us for a fun and interesting evening about Florida history!”

Florida Talks is one of Florida Humanities’ longest-running public programs. The organization’s speakers’ bureau features more than 30 exceptional scholars, journalists, authors, and humanities experts and over 60 brand new and returning programs.

Florida Talks offers nonprofit organizations across the state an accessible way to host engaging speakers who present Florida’s history, heritage, and culture through historical and contemporary lenses.

“Florida Humanities is thrilled to share its redesigned Florida Talks program. As one of our long-standing public programs, Florida Talks shares history, heritage, and culture with communities large and small across the state. We hope attendees walk away with new perspectives and knowledge and are energized to continue learning about our unique state,” said April Myerscough, Florida Humanities Public Programs Coordinator.

The Clewiston Museum is a private not-for-profit that relies on donations, grants, the support of its members, and fundraising events to remain in operation. It is located at 109 Central Avenue in Clewiston and the hours of operation are Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday hours are by appointment only. Contact the museum at 863-983-2870 or via email at clewistonmuseum@embarqmail.com.