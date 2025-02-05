Clewiston Museum hosts annual steak dinner

Posted Wednesday, February 5, 2025 10:42 am

CLEWISTON — The Clewiston Museum is happy to announce the annual BBQ steak dinner will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. This year, the museum is moving the event to the Swindle Barn, located at 7580 West Sugarland Highway in Clewiston. The doors will open at 5 p.m. for a social hour with wine and beer available, followed by a delicious steak dinner which will be served at 6 p.m. There will also be a raffle for a beautiful handcrafted walnut table donated by Toni Couse.

Following the dinner, there will be a performance featuring Chris Kahl in “A Musical Journey Through Florida.” The program takes audiences on a historical journey through the state, featuring performances of songs covering a wealth of historical events, characters, and folklore with in-depth storytelling about Ponce de Leon’s voyage to Florida in 1513, Henry Flagler’s building of the Florida’s East Coast Railroad, and more. Original songs come from Chris Kahl’s Florida-themed albums, Orange Blossom Memories and Sunshine Kid.

Chris Kahl is a Florida folk musician and storyteller, who is also a singer/songwriter who has written and produced the two albums listed above. He performs statewide, and his programs have been sponsored by the Florida State Touring Roster, Florida Humanities’ Road Scholar and Florida Talks programs, Florida Historical Society and Stetson University’s Continuing Education Program.

This annual museum fundraising event has been underwritten by private museum donors, with additional support from Wedgworth’s, Inc. The purchase of a ticket includes two dinners and an entry in a drawing for a $500 cash door prize. The tickets are on sale now and are available from any board member, in person at the museum, online at www.theclewistonmuseum.org, or by calling 863-983-2870.

The Clewiston Museum is a private not-for-profit that relies on donations, grants, the support of its members, and fundraising events to remain in operation. It is located at 109 Central Avenue in Clewiston and the hours of operation are Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday hours are by appointment only. Contact the museum at 863-983-2870 or via email at director@clewistonmuseum.org.