Clewiston schools achieve A & B grades

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 8/5/24

Hendry County School District recognized three different Clewiston schools for achieving an A or B school grade.

CLEWISTON — On Aug. 2, Hendry County School District recognized Eastside Elementary for achieving an A school grade. Special congratulations to Eastside Principal  Denise Gibson and Assistant Principal  Kristin Mann for being named the district principal and assistant principal of the 2023-2024 school year!

Hendry County School District recognized Westside Elementary for achieving a B school grade.

Hendry County School District recognized Central Elementary for achieving a B school grade.

x