Clewiston schools achieve A & B grades

Hendry County School District recognized three different Clewiston schools for achieving an A or B school grade.
CLEWISTON — On Aug. 2, Hendry County School District recognized Eastside Elementary for achieving an A school grade. Special congratulations to Eastside Principal Denise Gibson and Assistant Principal Kristin Mann for being named the district principal and assistant principal of the 2023-2024 school year!
Hendry County School District recognized Westside Elementary for achieving a B school grade.
Hendry County School District recognized Central Elementary for achieving a B school grade.
