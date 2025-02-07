Clewiston Sugar Festival kicks off with Don Felder & Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Posted Friday, February 7, 2025 9:54 am

CLEWISTON — An unforgettable evening of music, food, and fun will open up the 20205 Clewiston Sugar Festival. Don Felder, renowned as a former lead guitarist of The Eagles, one of the most popular and influential rock groups of our time, will headline this year’s Friday Night Kickoff event, bringing his iconic hits and unparalleled talent to the stage. Joining him is the incredible Sweet Fleet, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band that will transport you back to the golden age of rock.

The family-friendly kickoff event is set for the evening of March 14, 2025, and promises something for everyone:

• Live Music: Rock out to Don Felder’s timeless classics like Hotel California and Sweet Fleet’s captivating Fleetwood Mac tribute.

• Kids’ Carnival: Free rides, games, and activities to keep the little ones entertained all evening long.

• Food Trucks: A variety of delicious options from local vendors to satisfy every craving.

• Fireworks Spectacular: Close out the night with a dazzling fireworks show that will light up the sky!

“This year’s kickoff is all about creating an enjoyable laid-back experience for the whole family before the busy main event on Saturday,” said Julia du Plooy, festival Chairwoman . “From world-class music to fun activities for the kids and mouthwatering food, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

The festival, sponsored by U.S. Sugar, HE Hill Foundation, FPL, Clyde Johnson Contracting & Roofing, the Seminole Tribe of Florida, and the Hendry County Tourism Council, will be ringing in its 35th year of celebration.

The event will take place at Civic Park in Clewiston and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy an evening of classic rock, family fun, and a show-stopping fireworks finale!

For more details and updates, visit clewistonsugarfestival.com