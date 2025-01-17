CMS FFA students showcase their skills

CLEWISTON — Congratulations to the Clewiston Middle School FFA students who showcased their skills in multiple contests at the District XI contest on Tuesday, Jan. 14. The opening and closing ceremonies team, comprising Zayden Greenlee, Ryilie Hagan, Rosie Garcia, Kane Atkinson, Blair Stone, Lilliana Rangel, and Ty Davis, secured second place. The CMS prepared public speaking contestant Cody Davis achieved third place. The CMS extemporaneous public speaking contestant Zayden Greenlee also placed third. Congratulations! For more photos, visit the Clewiston Middle School FFA Facebook page. [Photo courtesy CMS FFA]

