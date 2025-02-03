Coach Mikalah Johnson: The heart behind Marvel Kidz Elite’s success

Posted Monday, February 3, 2025 6:08 pm

CLEWISTON — In the heart of Clewiston, Florida, one woman is changing the game for young athletes. Coach Mikalah Johnson, the founder and sole coach of Marvel Kidz Elite Track Club, has dedicated herself to shaping the futures of 22 young athletes. With unwavering commitment, she has turned her dream into a reality, proving that passion and perseverance can create something extraordinary.

With the support of her family and friends, Coach Mikalah recently celebrated her athletes’ incredible season at the club’s first-ever awards ceremony. It was a night filled with pride, joy, and recognition for the hard work of these young competitors. The ceremony honored six Most Valuable Players (MVPs) across different age groups:

• George Jean Jr. (9U)

• Tavaris Dixon (10U)

• Zamirah McDonald (11U)

• Benjamin Pearson (12U)

• Jakayden Eaddy (13U)

• Ky’Monii McKinnon (Field Event MVP)

A Season of Success

Marvel Kidz Elite had an outstanding year, with five athletes—Benjamin Pearson, Jakayden Eaddy, Kennedi Harold, Ky’Monii McKinnon, and Zamirah McDonald—qualifying for the Junior Olympics in North Carolina. In her very first year as a coach, Mikalah led nine athletes to qualify for the prestigious event, a remarkable achievement that speaks volumes about her dedication.

One of the club’s biggest milestones came when Zamirah McDonald made history as Clewiston’s first-ever All-American in track and field, finishing 5th at Nationals. This monumental achievement has set a new standard for young athletes in the community.

Several other Marvel Kidz athletes made waves in regional and district competitions:

• Jakayden Eaddy – District and Regional 100m Champion, Regional Runner-Up;

• George Jean Jr. – Regional Runner-Up in the 400m;

• Ky’Monii McKinnon – Regional Runner-Up in Shot Put (SP);

• Zaria Hendrix – Regional Champion in Race Walk (RW) and Shot Put (SP); and,



• Benjamin Pearson – District and Regional Runner-Up, Top 20 at Junior Olympics (17th overall).

Mr. Marvel Kidz Award: Benjamin Pearson

One of the night’s most prestigious honors, the Mr. Marvel Kidz Award, went to Benjamin Pearson, an athlete who has consistently set the bar high. Pearson has not only excelled on the track but also in the classroom, maintaining a B average or higher. His discipline, leadership, and competitive spirit have made him a role model for his peers.

“Success isn’t just about talent—it’s about hard work, commitment, and believing in yourself,” said Coach Mikalah. “That’s what we teach at Marvel Kidz Elite, and these young athletes have proven that they’re capable of greatness.”

A bright future ahead

With just one season under her belt, Coach Mikalah Johnson has already transformed the track and field scene in Clewiston. Her dedication to her athletes goes beyond coaching—she is a mentor, a motivator, and a community leader.

As Marvel Kidz Elite continues to grow, one thing is certain: Coach Mikalah and her athletes are just getting started. The future is bright, and Clewiston’s track and field legacy is in the making.