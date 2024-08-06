Code Enforcement Magistrate hearing is Aug. 20

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/6/24

OKEECHOBEE --  An Okeechobee Code Enforcement Magistrate Hearing  is planned for Aug. 20, at 9 a.m. in the the Okeechobee County Health Department Auditorium, 1700 N.W. Ninth Ave.

There are 21 cases of new business, five cases of old business and two requests for fine reductions on the agenda.

The agenda is online at Code Enforcement Magistrate Hearing - Hearing - Aug 20, 2024 9:00 AM (iqm2.com)

