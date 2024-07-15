Code enforcement magistrate to hear requests for fine reductions
OKEECHOBEE – The Okeechobee County Code Enforcement Special Magistrate will hear the following cases on July 16 at 9 a.m. in the auditorium of the Okeechobee County Health Department, 1728 N.W. Ninth Ave.
The 768 N.W. 39th Circle property owned by Jose Candelario Perez and Rosa Linda Cavillo was cited for failure to connect to a public potable water supply and/or a sewer system.
The 3508 S.E. 18th Terrace property owned by Michael Cimoch and Giuliana Cimoch was cited for construction without a building permit.
The 630 N.W. 34th Terrace property owned by Isael Leon was sited for inoperable/unlicensed vehicles on property and on right of way, outdoor storage (appliances), junk, trash, debris and discoloration of mobile home.
The 10246 N.E. 19th Street property owned by Brilex Family Trust was cited for a parked, stored inoperable truck.
The 17871 N.W. 282nd Street property owned by Eduardo Canut Alfonso and Dany Basulto-Caldes was cited for unauthorized use of land, unpermitted structure, outdoor storage and parking of vehicles.
The 3678 S.W. 21st Street property owned by Danette M. Keenum Cassboon was cited for trash and debris, overgrown grass and weeds, outdoor storage or dumping.
The 7517 N.W. 82nd Court property owned by Fay Taylor was sited for outdoor storage and/or dumping of trash, debris and accumulations, overgrown grass and weeds.
The 15526 N.W. 312th Street property owned by Samantha Ellison and Winnon Ellison Jr. was cited for unauthorized use of land and unpermitted structure.
The 64800 N.E. 7th Lane property owned by David Sutton was cited for parked, stored, inoperable vehicle.
The 20471 N.W, 272nd Street property owned by Rev. Earnest Curci was sited for unauthorized use of land, unpermitted structure and property conditions causing a safety hazard.
The 6016 S.E. 91st Trail property owned by Alma O. Maldonado was cited for construction without building permit.
The 5885 N.E. 8th Way property owned by Modesta Reyes was cited for unauthorized use of land, outdoor storage.
The 21172 N.W. 260th Street owned by Sadel Saez and Madelin Saez was cited for stored recreational vehicle and unauthorized use of land.
The 21377 N.W. 260th Street owned by Francisco Farias was cited for stored recreational vehicle and unauthorized use of land.
The 17227 N.W. 312th Street property owned by Wilfredo Torres and Aimee Torres was cited for parking of unlicensed recreational vehicle.
The 2687 N.W. First Street property owned by Renovato and Carlos Angel Hernandez was cited for outdoor storage, trash, overgrown grass or weeds and unlicensed vehicle.
Old business at the hearing will include:
The 3633 N.W. 21st Avenue property owned by Carl and Rebecca Maxwell and Douglas and Jane Reising was found to be in violation of county code on May 17, 2017 and a fine imposed of $30 per day.
The 18613 N.W. 306th Street property owned by Alexander Angus McIntosh was found to be in violation of code and ordered to be in compliance by July 11 or face a fine of up to $250 per day.
The 19215 N.W. 286th Street property owned by Luis Saenz and Marlen Carolina Barahona Matute was found to be in violation on Aug. 17, 2021 and a fine of $30 per day imposed.
The 2054 SR 70 West property owned by Rio Lerma LLC was found to be in violation of county code on June 16, 2021 and fine of $100 per day imposed.
The 14495 N.W. First Parkway property owned by Pamela Jean Brimer was found to be in violation of county code on May 21, 2024.
The 17320 N.W. 272nd Street property owned by Marc Flowers Sr. was found to be in violation of code on April 16, 2024.
The 17770 N.W. 33rd Terrace property owned by Juan Rebollo and Nicole Vasquez was found to be in violation on June 18, 2024.
The 35239 N.W. Fourth Drive property owned by Jason Barker was found to be in violation on Jan. 12, 2024.
The 2761 N.W. 46th Avenue property owned by Medford Simmons was found to be in violation on Jan. 16, 2024.
The 14895 U.S. 441 S.E. property owned by Jahazial Vales was found to be in violation on June 18, 2024.
In other business,
Devin Williamson has requested a reduction in the fine imposed on his 3633 N.W. 21st property. The $30 per day fine started May 17, 2017. Code violations on the property were corrected on July 10, 2019. He requests the fine be reduced from $23,520 to $8,403.20.
Luis Saenz and Marlen Matute requested a reduction in the fine imposed on their 19215 N.W. 286th Street property. A fine in the amount of $30 per day was imposed on Aug. 18, 2021. Violations were corrected and the property was in compliance on June 25,2024. They request the fine be reduced from $31,260 to $5,000.
Naser Abueqab has requested a reduction in the fine imposed on his 2054 State Road 70 W. property. The fine was imposed on June 16, 2016 and the property came into compliance on Feb. 5, 2024. He requests the fine be reduced from $96,400 to $1,000.
Jarred R. Mayor and Jenny C. Mayor have requested a reduction in the fine imposed on their 8924 S.E. 67th Way property. The $100 per day fine was imposed on Nov. 22, 2022 and the property was in compliance on June 21, 2024. The property owner cited a miscommunication: “We put the permit out for the inspector, but I guess no call was made. When all the forms were not there, I assumed it was complete.” They requested a reduction from $57,700 to county cost.
Robert DuQuette has requested a reduction in the fine imposed on his 35239 N.W. Fourth Drive property. The $100 per day fine was imposed on Jan. 1, 2024. The property was in compliance on April 10, 2024. “The fines started after I started the purchase of the property. I was told the fines were started to get the seller to clean up the property before the purchase but that never happened. March 2, I signed on the property and then on March 16, I paid $1,200 to get the property cleaned up while still in Maryland on the Navy base testing a new helicopter. I thought the fines were to be removed once I purchased the property. I have terminal cancer and I’m spending my money to get the cancer treatment. So please help remove these fines I had nothing to do with. I keep my property very clean and cut,” he stated. He requests the fines be reduced from $8,900 to $0.
A hearing will be held for foreclosure of the 28320 N.E. 55th Avenue property owned by Edwin Rucks Jr.