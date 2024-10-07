Code Enforcement meeting cancelled

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE —  The city of Okeechobee has announced the cancellation of the Oct. 8 code enforcement meeting.

code enforcement

Comments

Other items that may interest you

LaBelle city commissioner appointed to serve on FLC …

LWVFL, SPLC file emergency motion to extend voter …

Updates on city closures

City commission declares state of emergency

x