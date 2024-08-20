Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Safe Drinking Water Act

Posted Tuesday, August 20, 2024 3:35 pm

FLORIDA — Whether we drink it, swim in it or wash with it, having clean, quality water at our disposal is a top priority, and often something we take for granted. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the United States has one of the safest water supplies in the world. Passage of the federal Clean Water Act in 1972 and the Safe Drinking Water Act of 1974 set the stage for the US both cleaning up its act regarding illegal dumping and maintaining the quality of water sources and systems.

Founded in 2005 by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and backed by the United Nations, National Water Quality Month – celebrated every August – provides an annual reminder to cherish and protect our most precious lifegiving resource.

More than 90 percent of Americans get their tap water from community water systems like the Florida Governmental Utility Authority (FGUA) which, like other systems, must follow the rules of the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA), meet regulations established by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and comply with any other state and local requirements. These legal protections are as important today as they were when the SDWA was signed into law by President Gerald Ford some 50 years ago.

Consumer Confidence Reports: Your water quality “Report Card”

We expect that the water coming into our homes is clean and healthy, but how do we know for sure? That’s where Consumer Confidence Reports (CCRs) come in. The Safe Drinking Water Act requires every community water supplier to issue these water quality “report cards” to their customers on at least an annual basis, either online or by mail. These CCRs will list the levels of any contaminants, dates of testing, likely sources and whether they exceed lawful levels. Check your water provider’s website for more information. If you live in an apartment, condo or rental home, contact your building manager or landlord for more information.

FGUA customers will find the most recent CCRs for communities it serves at this link: https://www.fgua.com/community/water-quality/

It’s important to know that not all contaminants are harmful. For example, chlorine might be listed as a contaminant even though it protects your health by killing waterborne germs. Contaminants marked as “violated” are present at levels higher than the EPA allows. The CCR must explain how these violations affect your health, and how they will be addressed.

Keeping it clean: What can we do?

Since many contaminants that find their way into our drinking water sources are manmade, our efforts can go a long way toward ensuring that we have safe and clean water for current and future generations. Here are a few tips:

Don’t dump chemicals! While it might seem harmless to dump chemicals on the ground or into storm drains, these toxic substances will eventually seep into and pollute our groundwater supplies. Besides, it’s illegal and could cost you a hefty fine.

A proper solution is at your disposal! From paint to used motor oil to batteries and unused medicines, most communities have a solid waste plant or other facility where you can take potentially toxic substances and contaminants for safe disposal. Many businesses, including home improvement stores, work with local governments to host “safe disposal days.”

Scoop the poop! According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), dog waste that isn’t cleaned up isn’t just a hazard for the bottom of your shoes. It contains nitrogen and phosphorus which can deplete oxygen that fish and other water-based life need to survive, and it promotes the growth of harmful algae. It’s also a significant form of disease-causing bacteria like fecal coliform.

Put plastic in its place! Plastic bags and containers not only pollute but can harm animals and fish. Whenever possible try to reuse or recycle or throw it away. Most supermarkets have bins to dispose of your collection of plastic trash bags, and most communities offer some type of recycling service using special blue containers.

Be Florida-friendly! Did you know that certain plants are more “Florida-friendly” than others? That’s because they require minimal water and fertilizer. The University of Florida’s list of more than 400 Florida-friendly plants to consider in your landscaping is available at: https://ffl.ifas.ufl.edu/resources/apps/plant-guide/. Always use slow-release fertilizer, and never fertilize before rain which washes away fertilizer before it dissolves in the soil.

The Florida Governmental Utility Authority (FGUA) owns and operates almost 100 water and wastewater utility systems in 14 Florida counties, providing service to more than 120,000 customer connections. Counties served by FGUA include Citrus, Hillsborough, Lake, Marion, Orange, Pasco, Polk, Seminole, Hardee, Lee, Alachua, Flagler, Putnam and Volusia.