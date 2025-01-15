Commissioners waive interest for SHIP loan after death of borrower

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 1/15/25

At their first meeting of the year, Hendry County Commissioners agreed to waive $4,833 in interest on a SHIP loan following the death of the borrower.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Historic Seminole Inn is for sale

ASR wells provide water storage alternative

Florida On a Tankful: Brevard Zoo offers variety of …

Lady Terriers having best season since 2018 

x