Community advisory from the OCSO

By Sgt. Jack Nash
PIO OCSO
COMMUNITY ADVISORY: BE AWARE OF FAKE POSTS SPREADING FALSE INFORMATION
It has come to our attention that there are several fake posts circulating on local trading, bartering, and community pages aimed at causing unnecessary fear and confusion. These posts often depict alarming scenarios, such as:
* Reports of home invasions
* A small child allegedly found wandering the streets alone
* Injured or abandoned animals "found"
These posts are fabricated and designed to spread fear or misinformation. Here's how you can recognize and protect yourself from such fake posts:
Many of these fake posts disable commenting. This is a tactic used to prevent others from exposing the post as misleading or false.
These posts are often made by newly created or suspicious accounts with minimal profile pictures, few posts, or little to no interaction history. This is a red flag that the account may have been set up solely to spread false information.
Inconsistent or Vague Details:
Fake posts tend to lack detailed or verifiable information. They may avoid sharing specifics such as exact locations or times.
Verify Information Before Sharing:
Always check the source of a post and verify with trusted community or law enforcement channels before sharing alarming information.
Most social media platforms allow users to report false information, which helps to reduce the spread of fear-mongering posts.
Stay Informed Through Trusted Sources:
Follow official community pages, local law enforcement, or neighborhood watch groups for accurate and up-to-date information.
Together, we can help keep our community safe by staying vigilant and promoting accurate information. If you have concerns about a post, please don't hesitate to contact local law enforcement for verification.