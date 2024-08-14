Community members and FFA students recognized

Posted Wednesday, August 14, 2024 12:49 pm

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County School Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 13, opened with discussion of the Senior Grad Party. The Senior Grad Party is held yearly for all OHS graduating seniors. It is an event where students can socialize, unwind, and take home prizes. Members of the community come together to throw this party and donate their time as well as all of the prizes that the students can win. This meeting began by recognizing all of the community members responsible for ensuring that the 2024 Senior Grad Party was a success. Magi Cable, one of the community members recognized, stated that a total of $25,000 in prizes was given away to graduating seniors this year, which included things such as laptops, printers, hover boards, andtelevisions.

The community members recognized for their contributions to the Senior Grad Party were Mark and Paulette Bragel, Magi Cable, Rev. Don Hanna, Mayor Dowling Watford, Sheriff Noel Stephen, Undersheriff Major Michael Hazellief, Donna Kersey, Stephanie Busbin, Laura McCall, Jim Bush, Kay McCool, School Board Member Amanda Riedel, School Board Chairwoman Melisa Jahner, Jacqueline Claxton, Debbie Shofner, Mary Beth Cooper, Heather Siler-Dobbs, Denise Elders, Diane Hagan, Toni Wiersma, Christian Suarez, and Leah Suarez and Our Village staff/volunteers.

Many FFA students and advisors were also recognized at the meeting for their achievements at the FFA State Convention held in June 2024. The achievements were as follows:

• Lilly Larson - OHS FFA - Proficiency Finalist - Feeder Steer;

• Hailey Harden - OHS FFA - State High Individual - Ag Sales;



- OHS FFA - State Agriscience - 1st Place Plant Systems, Division 3 Champion;- OHS FFA - State Agricience - 1st Place Animal Science, Division 4 Champion;- OHS FFA - State Star Chapter Degree Award;- YMS FFA - Agriscience Fair - 3rd Place Environmental, Division 1;- YMS FFA - Agriscience Fair - 3rd Place Food Processing Systems, Division 1.

Director of Curriculum and Instruction Andrea Canaday and her team also spoke at the meeting. One of the topics brought up was educating students with disabilities. A member of her team stated that she would like to see students with disabilities “mainstreamed,” integrated into classrooms with their peers. Therefore faculty will need the proper tools and information to be able to teach all students, including those with disabilities, so that children with special needs are not left behind.

Joseph Stanley, Director of Human Resources for Okeechobee County Schools, reported that as of Aug. 1 Okeechobee County had hired 68 new teachers. He stated that overall, Okeechobee County has 7% vacancy right now but those are not solely teacher vacancies. It includes all educational faculty. There are currently 18 classroom vacancies.

The new Okeechobee County Schools App was also a topic of discussion. Many parents may have recently seen Facebook posts announcing the new app. This app will replace other apps such as Thrillshare and Class Dojo. There are still a few kinks being worked out but the app is meant to be a one-stop-shop for all school related information from events and documents, to contact with your student’s teachers. You can find the app in the Android Play Store or the iOS App store by searching Okeechobee County School Board.