OCSO and local organizations help displaced family

Community Partnership helps family after fire destroys their home Multiple agencies help a family after a fire destroys their home. Previous Next OKEECHOBEE — On Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at 1:17 PM, Deputy Sheriff J. Bunting of the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) Community Action Team, alongside Road Patrol Units and Okeechobee County Fire Rescue, responded to a devastating structure fire in Okeechobee County.

Okeechobee County Fire Rescue worked diligently to extinguish the fire, which caused extensive damage to the residence and a truck parked in the carport.



The fire displaced a family of six—three adults and three children—who lost their belongings in the blaze. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Community Action Team immediately mobilized to assist the family.

Corporal Richard Varnadore was briefed, and Deputy Gonzalez provided translation services to ensure the family’s immediate needs were understood and met.

In collaboration with local outreach programs, the Community Action Team facilitated swift and meaningful support.

The family was transported to The Closet, a community initiative managed by Our Village Okeechobee. Leah Suarez, Director of Our Village, personally welcomed the family and guided them as they selected clothing, shoes, blankets, and other essential items.

Beyond providing immediate necessities, Suarez also extended additional support by offering laundry vouchers, cash assistance, and thoughtful gifts such as book bags and toys for the children.



Next, the Community Action Team escorted the family to The Pregnancy Center of Okeechobee, where Executive Director Cindy Maynard and her team were ready to assist. Upon arrival, the family was welcomed with refreshments and a hot meal.

The Pregnancy Center staff quickly organized bins filled with clothing, shoes, car seats, toys, and other essential supplies to aid the family in their recovery.



Additionally, representatives from the American Red Cross responded to the scene and provided financial assistance to help with temporary housing needs, further easing the family’s immediate burden.



Both The Closet and The Pregnancy Center demonstrated exceptional commitment by opening their doors after hours on a Saturday to support the displaced family, providing much-needed comfort and relief during a time of profound hardship.



“This remarkable collaboration between the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office and our community partners underscores our commitment to serving those in need and fostering a network of care and resilience,” said Sheriff Noel E. Stephen. “It’s through partnerships like these that we can extend our reach and help our community members rebuild when they need us most.”



The Community Action Team remains dedicated to maintaining regular contact with the family to assess their ongoing needs and ensure continued access to support and resources. This response exemplifies the mission of the OCSO—to protect and serve through meaningful partnerships and compassionate action. The swift efforts by OCSO personnel and local organizations illustrate that community support is essential for achieving these outcomes.



For those interested in contributing to the family’s recovery or learning more about the OCSO’s community outreach programs, please contact Corporal Richard Varnadore at 863-763-3117.



About the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office: The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to building trust and enhancing public safety through proactive partnerships, innovative solutions, and a shared commitment to improving the quality of life for all residents of Okeechobee County.