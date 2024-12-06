Community Theatre presents 'A Christmas Carol'

OKEECHOBEE – There’s more than one kind of holiday spirit in Okeechobee Community Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol.”
OKEECHOBEE – There’s more than one kind of holiday spirit in Okeechobee Community Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol.”
The Dickens’ holiday classic is presented as a live radio play, with some members of the cast playing multiple parts. While they don’t change costumes (remember, this is radio), they do a good job of adjusting their voices to play different roles.
The program is complete with sound effects like those used on radio dramas of the 1940s, as three ghosts visit the miserly Ebeneezer Scrooge.
Period radio commercials for fruitcake (extra fancy!) and a department store add humor.
Joshua Boon stars as Scrooge and also plays Santa Claus in one of the commercials.
Josh VanWormer plays Jake Laurents, Bob Cratchit, Belle’s husband and first man.
Cathy Womble plays Sally Applewhite, Gentlewoman, Mrs. Fezziwig and Fred’s housekeeper.
Darren Hotmire plays Marley, Mr. Fezziwig, Topper and second man.
Stacie Perea plays Mrs. Cratchit, Belle and a jingle singer.
Emily Hilderbrand plays the Ghost of Christmas Present and Old Joe.
Baily McCullers plays Good Little Girl and a jingle singer.
Qustion Dingle plays Fred, young Scrooge, and Undertaker’s Man.
Sarah Perera plays the Ghost of Christmas Past, Plump Sister, Charwoman and a jingle singer.
Sophia Perera plays Martha Fan, Fred’s wife, Laundress and a jingle singer.
Rory VanWormer plays Peter and Boy.
Joseph Welborn plays Tiny Tim and Naughty Little Boy.
Augustus Poole plays Little Boy.
The play is directed by Grace Morgan, with Jane Robards as assistant director. Tina Welborn is the stage manager. Genial Morgan is the pianist. Laura Murray and Jakeb Blevins are in charge of lights.
The play opened to an enthusiastic audience on Dec. 6. Performances continue on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Okeechobee Freshman Campus Auditorium, 610 S.W. Second Ave. For tickets, go online to okeechobeecommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are also available at the box office 30 minutes before the show.