Companies employing the most in Florida – Publix is top employer

New data has found that Publix is the largest employer in Florida.
The study, conducted by AI productivity platform Plus Docs, analyzed IBISWorld employment data for Florida in 2024.
The results revealed that Florida’s biggest employer is Publix, with 161,481 people employed in 2024, which is 1.4% of the workforce.
The second biggest employer in Florida is Walmart, with 118,940 people employed in 2024, and Disney is the third largest employer, with 82,000 employed this year.
On a national level, the largest employer is Walmart, with 2.1 million employed in 2024.
Commenting on the figures, Daniel Li, CEO and cofounder of Plus Docs, said, “Florida’s employment landscape is a testament to its diverse economy, from retail giants like Publix and Walmart to key public service sectors like education. These figures highlight how vital these organizations are not just to their industries, but to the broader economic ecosystem of the state.”