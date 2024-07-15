Contractor accused of swindling community arrested again

By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/15/24

An Okeechobee man was arrested last week and charged with grand theft auto after allegedly stealing a truck...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Meet the candidates: Steve Weikert is running for …

Meet the candidates: Sheriff plans to continue …

HCSO Road Patrol stops for lemonade

HCSO recognizes employees for 5 years of service

x