Country Oaks congratulates ROI professionals

LABELLE -- Congratulations Rosa Perez and Melanie Holt on joining the elite group of professionals with the designation of Certified ROI Professional.
ROI Certification is the most comprehensive way to gain the skills, resources, and knowledge to measure the value of projects and programs of all types–down to the financial return on investment (ROI). The program includes a comprehensive learning program surrounding the ROI Methodology, a systematic approach to program evaluation that is proven to deliver accurate and credible results. [Photo courtesy Country Oaks Elementary]