Country Oaks Elementary remembers legacy of Janise Smith

Posted
Special to Hendry County News

LABELLE -- On Aug. 25 Country Oaks Elementary posted the following to Facebook: "Tonight, we remember and honor the incredible legacy of Janise Smith, a beloved teacher and dedicated Hendry County School District employee of over 23 years who touched the lives of so many in our school community. Mrs. Smith was more than just a teacher; she was a guiding light for her students, always dedicated to helping each child achieve their personal best. She saw beyond academic achievements, ensuring that every student felt safe, loved, and supported. Her classroom was a place of encouragement, where challenges became opportunities and victories were celebrated with pride.

"Mrs. Smith’s impact extended far beyond her classroom. She was a true teammate to her fellow teachers, always ready to lend a hand or offer support. Whether you are a young Colt or a grown one, you knew Mrs. Smith was there for you. Her warmth, dedication, and unwavering support will be deeply missed, but her legacy will live on in the countless lives she touched. We are all better for having known her." For more photos, visit Country Oaks Elementary School on Facebook. [Photo courtesy Country Oaks Elementary]

