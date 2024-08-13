Country Oaks Elementary welcomes back little colts
Special to Hendry County News
Posted 8/13/24
LABELLE –– On Aug. 12, Country Oaks Elementary welcomed back their little colts! What a great first day back to school. It’s going to be an amazing year. More photos can been seen on Country Oaks Elementary School Facebook page. [Photo courtesy Country Oaks Elementary]
