Country Oaks Elementary welcomes back little colts

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 8/13/24

On Aug. 12, Country Oaks Elementary welcomed back their little colts!

LABELLE –– On Aug. 12, Country Oaks Elementary welcomed back their little colts! What a great first day back to school. It’s going to be an amazing year. More photos can been seen on Country Oaks Elementary School Facebook page. [Photo courtesy Country Oaks Elementary]

