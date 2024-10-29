Country rocker Rick Arnold to play Highlands Hammock concert

Posted Tuesday, October 29, 2024 1:14 pm

SEBRING — Rick Arnold, whose high energy shows feature country and rock, is scheduled to play a Music in the Park (MIP) concert at Highlands Hammock State Park on Nov. 9 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Arnold’s most recent albums include ‘Raised on Country, Born to Rock’ and ‘Rock the Night Away.’ Arnold is now in the final phase of completing his latest project which consists of several new songs along with some unheard tracks from his Nashville days. They will be available on CD and USB in the very near future. In addition to original songs, this country rocker and local Heartland favorite, includes some great old rock-n-roll classics in his repertoire. Fans are always moved to join him by clapping in unison.

Prior to moving to Florida, this dynamic musician and songwriter made his home in Nashville for 25 years where he worked with Hank Williams, Jr. He penned ‘Hog Wild,’ the title cut of one of Hank’s albums and is also well known for the ‘The Farm Song.’ As a recording artist in Nashville, Arnold charted three songs in the Top 100. As a child growing up in eastern Kentucky, he was exposed to many different kinds of music when making the rounds with his father who supplied and serviced juke boxes and pin ball machines in honkytonks throughout the region. Arnold is a multi-talented entertainer who plays guitar, harmonica and sax. Concertgoers may sit back and relax or get up and dance while enjoying a rollicking good night of great music! Check out www.rickarnold.com and Facebook, Rick Arnold, Musician/Band for more information.

A full slate of MIP concerts showcasing a mix of new and returning musicians is lined up for the 2024-2025 season. The cancelled October concert, which featured the Calico 80s Band, will be rescheduled and announced at a later date. Florida Boards will end the year with “happy beach music,” steel drums and southern rock on Dec. 14. Paisley Craze, known for their anthology of 60s music covering the British Invasion to the Beach Boys to Woodstock, will kick off the New Year on Jan. 18. Booked for Feb. 22, the Backtrack Blues Band, returns with Chicago urban and Texas style blues. Harry Havery and the California Toe Jam will be playing the best classic rock of the 1960s and 70s on March 22. J.P. Soars and the Red Hots will close out the season with rocking rhythm and blues on April 19. All concerts run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Concert admission is now $15 per adult. Accompanied children 12 years and younger are free of charge. Pets are not permitted, so please, no dogs. MIP concerts are sponsored by the Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park. Concert proceeds benefit park improvements. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and flashlights and enjoy an evening of music under the stars. Refreshments and food are provided by the Hammock Inn concession and food vendors. Call the Ranger Station at 863-386-6094 for more information. Highlands Hammock is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring.