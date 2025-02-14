County commission honor engineers

The Okeechobee County Board of County Commissioners declared Feb. 16-22 as Engineers Week in Okeechobee County.
At their Feb. 13 meeting, commissioners passed a proclamation stating:
“Founded in 1951, National Engineers Week is dedicated to ensuring a diverse and well-educated future engineering workforce by increasing understanding of, and interest in, engineering and technology careers
“Engineers use their scientific skills and specialized knowledge in creative and innovative ways to fulfill society's needs to design, construct, and maintain infrastructure and facilities that contribute to a high quality of life for all residents of the Okeechobee County.
“The purpose of the Florida Engineering Society is to advance the public welfare, promote the professional, social and economic interests of the engineering professions, and stimulate and develop professional concepts amount all engineers through education and excellence in practice.
“Members of the Florida Engineering Society and the Florida Institute of Consulting Engineers promotes recognition among parents, teachers and students of the importance of a technical education and a high level of math, science and technology literacy, and motivates youth to pursue engineering careers in order to provide a diverse and vigorous engineering workforce."
Engineers Marcos Montes De Oca and Stef Matthes accepted the proclamation.