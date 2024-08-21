county commission, meeting, rescheduled

The Okeechobee County Board of County Commissioners meeting for August 22 has been RESCHEDULED to Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 9 a.m. due to lack of a quorum.
All General and Consent agenda item scheduled for August 22 will be heard on August 29, 2024 (ex. Proclamations, Public Hearings, Agreements, etc.) Should you have any questions please contact 863-763-6441 Ext 0. Meetings are held at the Historic Courthouse, 304 NW 2nd Street, Room 270, Okeechobee, FL 34972.