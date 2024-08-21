County commission meeting rescheduled

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/21/24

The Okeechobee County Board of County Commissioners meeting for August 22 has been RESCHEDULED to Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 9 a.m. due to lack of a quorum. 

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

County commission meeting rescheduled

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE -- The Okeechobee County Board of County Commissioners meeting for August 22 has been RESCHEDULED to Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 9 a.m. due to lack of a quorum. 

All General and Consent agenda item scheduled for August 22 will be heard on August 29, 2024 (ex. Proclamations, Public Hearings, Agreements, etc.)  Should you have any questions please contact 863-763-6441 Ext 0.  Meetings are held at the Historic Courthouse, 304 NW 2nd Street, Room 270, Okeechobee, FL 34972.

county commission, meeting, rescheduled

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Clewiston Police Explorer program to continue

Three qualify to run for city council

Amendment 1 would change school board elections

City of Okeechobee works on proposed budget

x