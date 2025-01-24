County honors employees for years of service

Okeechobee County Commissioners honored employees who had reached milestones of service ...
OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee County Commissioners honored employees who had reached milestones of service between Oct. 1, 2024 and Dec. 31, 2024. The awards were presented at the Jan. 23 commission meeting.
Those honored for 5 years’ service were: Kellie Bailey, Library Specialist II; Amber Boerner, VA Driver for Veteran Services; and, Blanca Margerum, Park Maintenance Technician I with Parks & Recreation.
Shannon Gagliardi, a lieutenant with Fire Rescue, was honored for 20 years’ service.
Beth Albert, Code Enforcement Supervisor Code Compliance, was honored for 30 years’ service.
“Employees are the backbone of this organization, and we appreciate them so much,” said Commission Chair David Hazellief.