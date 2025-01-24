County honors employees for years of service

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 1/24/25

Okeechobee County Commissioners honored employees who had reached milestones of service

County honors employees for years of service

OKEECHOBEE -- Okeechobee County employees were honored for years of service during the Jan. 23 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commission. Left to right are:Commissioner Michael Sumner, Commissioner Terry Burroughs, Shannon Gagliardi, Commissioner David Hazellief, Blanca Margerum , Commissioner Frank DeCarlo, Amber Boerner, Commissioner Brad Goodbread and County Administrator Deborah Manzo. [Photo by Katrina Elsken/Lake Okeechobee News]
By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee County Commissioners honored employees who had reached milestones of service between Oct. 1, 2024 and Dec. 31, 2024. The awards were presented at the Jan. 23 commission meeting.

Those honored for 5 years’ service were: Kellie Bailey, Library Specialist II; Amber Boerner, VA Driver for Veteran Services; and, Blanca Margerum, Park Maintenance Technician I with Parks & Recreation.

Shannon Gagliardi, a lieutenant with Fire Rescue, was honored for 20 years’ service.

Beth Albert, Code Enforcement Supervisor Code Compliance, was honored for 30 years’ service.

“Employees are the backbone of this organization, and we appreciate them so much,” said Commission Chair David Hazellief.

