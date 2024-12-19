County may allow some leeway on sewer hookups for large lots

Posted Thursday, December 19, 2024 11:06 am

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee County Commissioners agreed to allow homeowners with 10 acres or more some leeway in hooking up to the sewer lines going in north of the city limits.

At the Dec. 19 commission meeting, Okeechobee Utility Authority Executive Director John Hayford said OUA sent out letters to homeowners who will be required to hook up to sewer lines as the system is expanded in that area.

He said some property owners whose homes are set back far from the road are concerned about the cost of extending the lines to their homes.

Hayford asked if OUA could have some leeway in the timing of connections, as long as the existing septic tank systems are working properly. He said if their septic tank system fails, they would not be allowed to replace it and would have to connect to the sewer lines.

Commission Chair Terry Burroughs said the goal of the septic-to-sewer conversion plan is to protect Lake Okeechobee. “If you are on a tributary right next to the lake, you need to be on sewer. But these people are some distance away,” he said. “I don’t have a problem with that in terms of leeway.”

Hazellief said on Daniels Road, one home site has 20 acres and others have 10 acres.

Commissioner Michael Sumner said his recommendation is if they have a functioning septic system, they should be allowed to delay hooking up to sewer, but "if their system fails, they have to hook up.”

Hayford said he does not object to allowing delays for those with far enough setbacks and large lots.

“If you are on a 10 acre lot, you have enough room for it to percolate,” said Commission Chair David Hazellief. “You’re not impacting your neighbors.” The acreage is also enough to absorb the nutrients in the wastewater released through the drainfield.

Commissioners asked the county attorney to research the state laws and come back with a resolution for them to consider.