Crime decreases amid growth

Posted Monday, February 3, 2025 4:13 pm

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office reports a significant decline in crime rates for 2024, despite an increase in calls for service throughout the county. This achievement highlights the department’s continued commitment to community safety and effective policing strategies.

This includes reductions in both property crimes and violent offenses. Sheriff Noel E. Stephen credited the positive trend to the hard work of his deputies, innovative crime prevention programs, and increased community engagement.

"With the growth of our county and rise in calls for service, we view this as a positive indication that residents are more aware and proactive about reporting suspicious activities," Sheriff Stephen said. "Our deputies have been working tirelessly with the community, building relationships and trust, which has helped us tackle crime more

effectively."

In 2023, the total number of violent crimes recorded was 131, but that number decreased to 117 in 2024. This overall reduction is partly attributed to significant drops in specific categories. Notably,



homicides fell to zero in 2024, down from two the previous year, marking a remarkable achievement in community safety.

Additionally, robbery numbers also saw a substantial decline, dropping from 11 incidents in 2023 to just 4 in 2024.

Total non-violent crimes also experienced a significant reduction, decreasing from 506 in 2023 to 421 in 2024. This reflects a concerted effort by deputies to tackle issues such as property crime more effectively.

Burglary rates fell from 97 incidents in 2023 to 81 in 2024, showcasing the efficacy of targeted interventions. Auto theft, another area of concern, saw a dramatic drop, with reports plummeting from 41 in 2023 to 20 in 2024.

Despite the decrease in crime, the department noted an increase in calls for service, reflecting the county's growth and residents' awareness and willingness to report incidents.

One of the driving forces behind the crime reduction has been the Sheriff's Office's focus on community policing and proactive patrol initiatives. Programs aimed at addressing the root causes of crime,

including drug addiction and youth engagement, have played a key role in the department strategy.

Partnerships with local organizations and schools have fostered

resources to provide support and education, further diminishing opportunities for crime.

Sheriff Stephen reassured the community of his office's commitment to safety and transparency. "As we move into 2025, we will continue to adapt and innovate policing strategies, ensuring that Okeechobee County remains safe for all its residents."