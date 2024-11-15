Criminal Justice Academy graduates 28 new corrections officers

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
AVON PARK — During a ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 14, South Florida State College’s (SFSC) Basic Corrections Academy Class 112 graduated 28 new correctional officers at the SFSC Highlands Campus in Avon Park.
From the SFSC University Center Auditorium stage, Michael Austin, coordinator of SFSC’s Criminal Justice Academy, called up the 28 and handed each new officer a certificate. Those receiving a certificate were class leader Courtney Dyer; executive officer Hercule Robinson; Destany L. Beck; Brian T. Best Sr.; Tai’Kiandria S. Boldin; Logan H. Bottari; Adam P. Capps; Santos C. Cleto Jr.; Fedner Delhomme; Chad A. Duncan; Ilionise Fils-Aime; Epifania Guzman; Joana Hernandez Rincon; Zachary N. Johnson; Tamara T. Jones; Krystal E. Leon; Ariana Lisbon; Donavan S. Minor; C. Errol Mundle; Lucas A. Perez; Nikiki M. Sheppard; Charles A. Swink; Skye M. Talley; Stephon Talley; Dyshana Tompkims; Sarrah J. Turba; Amy D. Varrone; and Chaquoyal Willis.
The Okeechobee County graduates are Logan H. Bottari, Lucas A Perez and Sarrah J. Turba.
Graduates from Moore Haven are Tai’Kiandria, S. Boldin, Ilionise Fils-Aime, C’Errol Mundle and Chaquoyal Willis.
Three cadets were singled out for their achievements during the program. Earning top honors for academic excellence was Hercule Robinson, and for Honor Grad was Lucas A. Perez. Courtney Dyer was given special recognition as class leader as was Hercule Robinson as executive officer.
Guest speaker for the ceremony was Crystal Snead, senior classification officer with the Florida Department of Corrections.
Addressing the cadets, Snead said, “As leaders, we face obstacles personally and professionally. Every obstacle presents an opportunity to improve our condition; however, the key to success is knowing your leadership ABCs — accountability, boundaries, cohesiveness, self-evaluation, integrity, and respect.”
The Basic Correctional Officer Program is 420 contact hours or approximately 11 weeks. Upon successful completion of the program, students earn a Career Certificate and are eligible to take the state certification examination to become certified officers.
For more information about these programs, visit southflorida.edu or call SFSC’s Criminal Justice Academy at 863-784-7285.