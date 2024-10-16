CSX: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $894 million.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $894 million.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The freight railroad posted revenue of $3.62 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.68 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSX

