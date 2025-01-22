New roof planned for South Elementary School

Posted Wednesday, January 22, 2025 12:31 pm

OKEECHOBEE — South Elementary School's new roof and new equipment for the Okeechobee High School Career and Technical Education program were on the agenda for the Jan. 21 meeting of the Okeechobee County School Board.

The board also voted and approved the continuing contract for employment of Dylan Tedders as Superintendent of Schools.

The school board selected Tedders as the interim superintendent and he began working on March 1, 2024, after the previous School Superintendent Ken Kenworthy retired. Then at the Okeechobee School Board meeting on May 29, 2024, the board voted 5-0 to select Tedders as the new superintendent, replacing Ken Kenworthy.

At the meeting on Jan. 21, Tedders stated that he appreciates this job and he would like to continue to earn it every day.

Additionally, the board selected a member to represent Okeechobee County Schools at the Treasure Coast Council of Local Government. At the December meeting Chairwoman Melisa Jahner had made a recommendation that a member of the school board begin attending the monthly meetings of The Treasure Coast Council of Local Government as there was an empty seat at the time. The board selected Chairwoman Melisa Jahner to attend the meetings.

Other items discussed at the meeting were the new roof for South Elementary School and HVAC repair for Everglades Elementary and Seminole Elementary. The board voted and approved the GMP Contract with Proctor Construction Company, LLC for the South Elementary School Roofing Recover and Repair Project in the amount of $854,697. They also approved the quote from Trane U.S. Inc. for chiller repair parts at both Everglades and Seminole Elementary Schools in the amount of $27,854.74 each.

Many students and their families may also be excited to hear OHS will be getting new equipment for its Career and Technical Education (CTE) program. The Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair program will be getting a new tire machine. The new features allow for larger tires to be mounted and dismounted. Other features allow easier use by any student in the program as the tire machine is more automated.

The Nursing Assistant and Long Term program will be getting anatomage training tables, the Criminal Justice Operations program will be receiving cybersecurity and digital forensics training equipment, and the Introduction to Fire Fighting program will be getting new training equipment.

The CTE program is designed to help students develop skills and prepare them for careers with technical and academic training.